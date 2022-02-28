Ex-Manchester City and Celtic man Patrick Roberts starts for Sunderland Under-23s along with former Liverpool prospect
Patrick Roberts will start for Sunderland Under-23s against Stoke City Under-23s at Eppleton CW tonight.
The 25-year-old winger, who has spent time out on loan at several clubs including Celtic and Middlesbrough, joined the Black Cats from Manchester City in January but has made just four League One appearances,
Roberts signed for Sunderland on a permanent contract, with a club option to extend the deal beyond the 2021/22 season.
Sunderland under-23s boss Micheal Proctor has also handed starts to three trialists, including defender Ugonna Emenike and winger Michael Spellman, who have both represented the side in recent weeks.
Right-back Sean Wilson, 18, who came through the academy at Liverpool, will also start for the young Black Cats.
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by West Brom in Premier League 2, Division 2, last week.
Sunderland U23s starting XI: Carney, Wilson, Johnson, Emenike, Kachosa, Scott, Kelly, Spellman, Roberts, Taylor, Gyimah
