Roberts spent two and a half years with the SPL side and played some of his career while on loan from Manchester City.

But despite several loan spells, the 25-year-old has struggled to find a club where he’s played regularly since leaving Celtic in 2018.

He made just two senior appearances for French club Troyes in the first half of this season, before signing for Sunderland in January.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Lincoln. Picture by FRANK REID.

Due to Roberts’ lack of game time, he had to wait a month and a half to make his first Black Cats start, and even played for the under-23 side - at his own request.

Still, Roberts showed what he’s capable of during a man of the match display at Lincoln, where he created several opportunities in the goalless draw.

"When I came in first off I kind of knew I hadn’t been playing a lot of football, as much as I was eager to play,” said Roberts after the match.

“It was about building that up and getting to a place where I was physically comfortable.

“The manager spoke to me all the time and knew that, and I knew that, so it was just about working hard every day in training and waiting for my chance.

“Credit to the manager, he’s been great since he came in and has been very good tactically, mentally, and he gets you in the right place.

“He didn’t have to say much to me, he just wants me to go out there and do what I do best and that’s all I can try and do to help him and the team as best I can.”

Roberts scored his first goal for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light after coming off the bench during this month’s 2-0 win over Crewe.

Playing in front of big crowds is nothing new for the playmaker, who says he can feed off the support.

“It’s just something you have to get your head around and get used to, it’s not a bad thing,” he added. “You want the fans there and want them on your side.

"My best football came when I was playing in front of 60,000 fans in Scotland. I come here and there are 30,000 at the Stadium of Light and it’s the same kind of feeling, just obviously a different league.

“There is the same motivation, same ambition, same expectation from the whole club down to us players and we want to get the job done.

“The support has been amazing and we hope that continues, and we’ll do our best on the pitch as usual.”

When asked how close he is to the level he showed at Celtic, Roberts replied: “I’d say I’m probably even better. Obviously I’m older now, when I was younger I was maybe a bit sharper.

“With the run I’ve had in the team at the moment I’m just getting to my best football and I can only get better.

“Hopefully I’ll have time to show this club and these fans what I can do and help them reach the goal which is obviously promotion.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.