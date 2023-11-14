Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts says he is looking forward to kicking on again after ending any uncertainty over his Sunderland future.

Roberts was the subject of significant transfer interest from Southampton in the summer as he entered the final year of his contract on Wearside, but on Monday put pen to paper on a new deal that runs until 2026. The club also hold the option of a further year.

Roberts told safc.com said he had loved 'everything about' the club since joining from Manchester City and is hoping to fulfil his original goal of taking it back to the Premier League.

"You go on loan quite a bit, you realise when you're stable in some place that it's good for you, good for the mind and good for your football," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"It's been great here, I've loved everything about the club. The fans have been great with me, we've won a lot of games together and it's just been a good journey. I'm willing to continue, give my best for the shirt, win as many games as we can, push up the table. The aim is to get promoted and that's what I'm here to do, that was the aim when I first came to the club and it still is now.

"We've got a good group here, they're all young and I think I was the oldest on the pitch at the weekend which shows just how young the squad is. They're willing to learn, improve every day and we have a good laugh. The morale is good, it's just good place to be at the moment and I'm enjoying it - I'm looking forward to the next few years.

"It's just nice to have it out the back of my mind, out of the way, to know where I'm going to be for the next couple of years and kick on again. It's about helping the team as much as possible now and helping them get back to where they belong. That's what I'm here to do."