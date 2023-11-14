Patrick Roberts' dad posts brilliant Pep Guardiola compliment to Tony Mowbray after Sunderland deal
Patrick Roberts is staying at Sunderland after news of a new contract was announced on Monday night.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patrick Roberts' father was quick to react on social media after news broke of his son's new contract at Sunderland.
The former Manchester City, Fulham and Celtic man has penned a deal at the Academy of Light until 2026 - with a club option for another year.
The new deal brings to an end speculation that the attacking midfielder could leave the club in the near future with his previous deal due to expire at the end of the current season.
During last summer's transfer window, Championship rivals Southampton had several bids for Patrick Roberts rejected by Sunderland.
Head coach Tony Mowbray and Patrick Roberts enjoy a good working relationship with the Sunderland boss often stating that the player is one of the best in the Championship - and it seems that the relationship between the pair was crucial in an agreement being reached.
Taking to Twitter after the game, Patrick Roberts' father, Neil Roberts, said: "Patrick has played for and learnt from two great managers; Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Pep Guardiola at Man City.
"This has undoubtedly made him the player he is today. But under Tony Mowbray, I have never seen him play with such freedom and joy which is wonderful to see."
Reacting to the deal, Neil Roberts also said: "What an achievement! Nearly 10 years now as a professional footballer.
"When you were kicking a ball about in the garden I never would have imagined that over 20 years later you would be playing regularly in front of crowds of 40,000 for one of England’s biggest clubs."