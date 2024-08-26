Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has sent a brilliant message to fans after making a landmark appearance for the club

Patrick Roberts wants to repay Sunderland fans for their “amazing” support after making a landmark appearance in red and white.

The Black Cats winger made his 100th appearance for the club against Burnley at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday as Régis Le Bris’ men won 1-0 to maintain their three-from-three perfect league start.

“I’ve gone on to call this place my home,” Roberts said about his time at Sunderland. “I have been here for nearly three years now and it’s a place I’ve come to build a family and create many memories. It’s quite hard to believe that I’ve notched up 100 games but I love playing for this club.

“What I want to do is to hopefully repay the fans for their amazing support. This is a bold city which has its football team right at the very heart of everything that is good. We want to make them proud,” he added.

Roberts joined Sunderland while the club were languishing in League One but played a massive role in the play-off run and eventual promotion under Alex Neil. The former Manchester City and Celtic man netted a crucial goal away to Sheffield Wednesday to send Sunderland to Wembley.

“I remember Clarkey was sizing up his man and looking to get beyond him to the byline,” Roberts said of the play-off semi-final second-leg at Hillsborough. “Ross (Stewart) was only just inside the box so I ran as quickly as I could to see if I can get on the end of a cross.

“I don’t even know if Clarkey looked up to see if I was there, but I was running at full tilt to get to where I thought the ball was going to go I looked up at the away end and saw limbs everywhere. It was absolutely incredible.

“It was also a moment that I craved for a long time. Me and the lads loved every moment of celebrating that goal and I know how long that will live in the memory of the fans because it will stay with me for a long time,” Roberts concluded.