Patrick Roberts and Alex Neil react as Sunderland re-sign ex-Celtic and Manchester City playmaker

The 25-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Black Cats in January, joining from Manchester City, and made 17 appearances following the switch.
Roberts took a while to get up to speed following his move to Wearside but played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, starting all three play-off matches and scoring the winner against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.
He has previously played in the Championship for Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby.
Speaking to the club’s website, Roberts said: “My mind has always been made up about where I want to be and it feels amazing to be back after what we achieved last season.
"I’m pleased that we have done the deal early because I can now enjoy pre-season and get ready for the new campaign, which I felt was important.
"The Club and the staff, including the gaffer, have been amazing and now I just want to do my best for all of those people and take us even further forward.”
Black Cats boss Alex Neil added: “I’ve always liked Patrick as a player and I’ve tried to sign him on a couple of occasions for different clubs.
"From working with him during my time here, he is exactly what I anticipated - he has real quality, can make the difference in big games and he has an excellent work ethic and attitude. He will be a really important player for us once again next season.”