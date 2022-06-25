Loading...

Patrick Roberts and Alex Neil react as Sunderland re-sign ex-Celtic and Manchester City playmaker

Patrick Roberts has signed a new two-year contract at Sunderland and says it feels amazing to be back.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 1:15 pm

The 25-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Black Cats in January, joining from Manchester City, and made 17 appearances following the switch.

Roberts took a while to get up to speed following his move to Wearside but played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, starting all three play-off matches and scoring the winner against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

He has previously played in the Championship for Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby.

Patrick Roberts has signed a new contract at Sunderland.

Speaking to the club’s website, Roberts said: “My mind has always been made up about where I want to be and it feels amazing to be back after what we achieved last season.

"I’m pleased that we have done the deal early because I can now enjoy pre-season and get ready for the new campaign, which I felt was important.

"The Club and the staff, including the gaffer, have been amazing and now I just want to do my best for all of those people and take us even further forward.”

Black Cats boss Alex Neil added: “I’ve always liked Patrick as a player and I’ve tried to sign him on a couple of occasions for different clubs.

"From working with him during my time here, he is exactly what I anticipated - he has real quality, can make the difference in big games and he has an excellent work ethic and attitude. He will be a really important player for us once again next season.”

