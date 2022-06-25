Patrick Roberts and Alex Neil react as Sunderland re-sign ex-Celtic and Manchester City playmaker

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Black Cats in January, joining from Manchester City, and made 17 appearances following the switch.

Roberts took a while to get up to speed following his move to Wearside but played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, starting all three play-off matches and scoring the winner against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

He has previously played in the Championship for Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby.

Speaking to the club’s website, Roberts said: “My mind has always been made up about where I want to be and it feels amazing to be back after what we achieved last season.

"I’m pleased that we have done the deal early because I can now enjoy pre-season and get ready for the new campaign, which I felt was important.

"The Club and the staff, including the gaffer, have been amazing and now I just want to do my best for all of those people and take us even further forward.”

Black Cats boss Alex Neil added: “I’ve always liked Patrick as a player and I’ve tried to sign him on a couple of occasions for different clubs.