Patrick Roberts, Amad Diallo and Daniel Balland: What Sunderland fans are saying after Middlesbrough win
Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light - and fans have been reacting on social media.
Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.
The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry.
Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.
Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@DJ_Haribo: Brilliant performance. Dominated them from start to finish! Everyone played well, but I thought Hume and Neil were outstanding! On another day that would have been a cricket score. Love to see it
@DanielJenks89: Well deserved three points for us today. At half time I thought we would be punished for not taking our chances, but the red card for Middlesbrough made a huge difference. 14 and a bit years after our last league win against them, it is nice to lift the weight off the shoulders
@Reay_Man: Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo are gonna be playing prem football next year aren’t they
@dylanthomasg197: People tell you not to get too attached to loan players but @Amaddiallo_19
@ryanhatch11: Patrick Roberts is an absolute magician
@AlexSAFC92: Amad, Rosco, Roberts, Neil, Batth, Aji, Hume all unbelievable. But my word. Dan Ballard. What a player. MOM.
@JoshWilsonn_: Absolutely class, what a result. Trai Hume and Dan Neil were unreal today, buzzing with that.
@StaceyA_91: Thought we played well without Evans for majority of the match, he’s normally the one doing the ‘dirty work’ no one appreciates till he’s not there, goes to show how much the team stepped it up for me
@gavincallaghan_: Just imagine where Sunderland would be in this Championship table if Ross Stewart wasn’t out injured for 4 months before Christmas. This team is very, very good.
@James95Roper: Dan Neil, Trai Hume and Aji Alese unbelievable today. Great win against an in-form side