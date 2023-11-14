Patrick Roberts' agent reveals reasons behind new Sunderland contract amid transfer interest
Patrick Roberts is now under contract at Sunderland until at least 2026.
Patrick Roberts' agent was quick to react after his client signed a new deal until 2026 at Sunderland.
The attacking midfielder was entering the final months of his deal amid transfer interest from Southampton but has now extended his stay on Wearside.
Sunderland also holds the option to extend the contract for another year to 2027 should they choose to. Former Celtic and Manchester City man Patrick Roberts is represented by his brother Adam Roberts.
After the deal was announced to the public on Monday evening, Adam Roberts took to social media to reveal his brother's reasons behind staying at Sunderland.
On Twitter, Adam Roberts wrote: "Finding a home and enjoying your football in this game is extremely hard to find. Already experienced some great moments and hopefully, many more to come! A perfect fit. I guess those slide tackles back in the day has helped somewhat."
Adam Roberts also added: "Patrick Roberts, 2026 - This part of the story is called happiness."
The former Fulham winger has featured 14 times during the current campaign, which takes his total for Sunderland to 79.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of being here and I’m delighted to get the deal done," Patrick Roberts told the club's website after signing the deal.
"The supporters have been great with me and it’s been an enjoyable journey so far, and long may that continue. Sunderland is a huge club with huge expectations – I can’t wait for the next few years together and hopefully, we’ll have more success along the way.”