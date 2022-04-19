Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t like his side had been completely outplayed, yet, after a bright start, the Black Cats boss could sense the hosts were beginning to take control.

Neil looked particularly frustrated when Plymouth managed to work the ball into midfield and break Sunderland’s first line of defence.

The Scot admitted after the match that he tweaked his side’s shape at the interval, giving the visitors a better balance in a game which ultimately produced few clear-cut chances.

Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Plymouth Argyle. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Panutche Camara’s injury

Despite being replaced in the 65th minute, Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara was named the hosts’ man of the match.

The 25-year-old midfielder was influential in the first half, breaking up play in the engine room while helping his side advance up the pitch.

Camara’s tackle on Nathan Broadhead after just five minutes prevented the Sunderland striker going through on goal. It could have been a decisive moment so early in the match.

Yet Camara looked in some discomfort when he limped off the field with 25 minutes remaining and was replaced by Adam Randell.

With tough fixtures against Wigan and MK Dons to come, Argyle will hope Camera’s injury isn’t serious as they aim to finish in the play-offs.

"I think he has felt his hamstring as he has been fouled. Fingers crossed it's not too serious,” said Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher after the game.

Luke O’Nien changes roles

Neil made one change to his starting XI following the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury, with Corry Evans returning in midfield and Lynden Gooch dropping to the bench.

Gooch’s exclusion meant the team was short of natural wide players, and that Luke O’Nien moved into a left wing-back role – the position he finished the match against Shrewsbury.

O’Nien warmed up with defenders Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright and Dennis Cirkin before the match, and was tasked with keeping an eye on Plymouth wing-back Steven Sessegnon in the first half.

Midway through the second half, Neil switched O’Nien and Jack Clarke on the opposite flank, before Gooch replaced the former as Sunderland searched for a late winner.

After predominantly playing as an attacking midfielder under Neil, this was a reminder of O’Nien’s versatility.

Gillesphey gets hold of Sunderland strikers

It was a frustrating day for Sunderland’s frontmen Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead, as the visitors struggled to produce enough quality moments into the final third.

Plymouth’s defenders did take an aggressive approach, though, with centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey appearing to pull down Stewart in the box from a Sunderland corner in the first half.

Broadhead was also left complaining to the linesman after a tangle with Gillesphey after the interval, when the Sunderland striker had tried to get his head on O’Nien’s cross.

When making his case to the officials after the incident Broadhead pulled his shirt over his head to emphasise his point.