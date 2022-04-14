Oxford United win restored hope but Sunderland need to back it up against Shrewsbury - fan blog

Yes, their late winner in front of a sell-out Oxfordshire crowd kept up the pace in the play-off battle, but the feeling at the full-time whistle would have been of less significance, without the backdrop of results around the country.

Gillingham’s equaliser against ten-man Wycombe proved crucial as the Chairboys were unable to overleap the Black Cats, while MJ Williams’ injury time leveller for Bolton against Sheffield Wednesday, proved even more crucial, as the Owls failed to pull ahead of Alex Neil’s side.

Instead, Sunderland’s impressive victory at the Kassam has resulted in the top six race becoming even tense, as the game tally ticks down.

Sunderland beat Oxford United last weekend.

And, oh boy did Neil’s team have to work for this one.

As a team, they’re becoming more resolute, not content to holding onto a 1-1 draw, where the three points are still on the cards.

For all Sunderland, in their League One history, have been a side renowned for their 1-1 draws, Neil is trying his best, and succeeding, at eradicating this stereotype.

Eradicating stereotypes. It’s something Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson have all tried, partially succeeded, but largely failed. So, what makes Neil any different?

Sunderland are no more the team where a point is an easy expectation: the tactic of waiting until the second half where the Black Cats will worsen and be picked apart.

The Black Cats were always going to be inferior to Oxford’s press, but in dealing with it, the counter-attack always felt like Neil’s best bet.

It proved to be a massive decision (a risk, perhaps), but when Matete drove forward into the penalty area before the ball dropped at the right boot of Embleton, Neil, and all of the travelling away faithful, knew this decision paid off.

Neil isn’t scared of taking risks.

To claim promotion, it is the risk-takers that reap the rewards come the end of the season, but in doing so, it’s the stereotype of Sunderland’s stuttering, historic promotion frailties that needs breaking.