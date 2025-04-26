Oxford United v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates from the Kassam Stadium

Romaine should be back in the week before the play-offs, hopefully with one or two more but we have to wait. Aji Alese has the same target as Romaine. Ian Poveda should be back around the fifth of May. He has been injured and he's trying his best to be fit at the end of the season, if we can find a short window and get another player who can help, we will try our best for that.

Niall [Huggins] trains with the team but after more than 12 months out, he needs time. He's a good guy, good footballer but after so long out, it's tough to recover your level of course. He's really positive and really helpful to have him, he's a very good team mate. We don't know yet what will happen with him.