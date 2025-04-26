Oxford United v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates from the Kassam Stadium
Sunderland play their penultimate game of the Championship campaign against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.
Their season will extend into May, of course, and the trip to the Kassam Stadium is an important one in their preparations for the play-offs. It’s a massive game for Oxford, who are still looking to secure their place in the second tier next season. Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon in our live blog below....
Elsewhere...
Meanwhile, a huge game with implications for both of these teams. Coventry City are down to 10 but it’s still 0-0 at half time.
Here’s the red card incident... and that’s the same referee who sent Trai Hume off at Bristol City.
An update on those longer-term injuries
None of these players will be involved today or next weekend, but Le Bris and Sunderland remain hopeful that he won’t be far off a full squad when the play-offs come around. The big question will of course be around match fitness...
Romaine should be back in the week before the play-offs, hopefully with one or two more but we have to wait. Aji Alese has the same target as Romaine. Ian Poveda should be back around the fifth of May. He has been injured and he's trying his best to be fit at the end of the season, if we can find a short window and get another player who can help, we will try our best for that.
Niall [Huggins] trains with the team but after more than 12 months out, he needs time. He's a good guy, good footballer but after so long out, it's tough to recover your level of course. He's really positive and really helpful to have him, he's a very good team mate. We don't know yet what will happen with him.
One to watch...
Where will Enzo Le Fée play today? It’s a fascinating dilemma moving into the play-offs and we’ll get a big clue today. While Le Bris ideally wants him to play in central midfield, there’s a chance he’ll be needed on the left if Romaine Mundle isn’t fully fit to start those semi finals.
Here’s what Le Bris told me on Thursday:
I spoke with Enzo about this topic on Thursday morning, but I will keep that private. You’ll see against Oxford, the situation will be clear
Look out for the long throws!
Oxford have by some distance the best record from long throws this season, with Will Vaulks boasting one of the best in the game right now.
It’s something Le Bris says Sunderland know they need to be ready for:
They are really impressive. We will have a practice on this topic on Friday. It is very, very important [for this game].
Le Bris spells out selection plan
While it’s been a period of rest, rotation and as such frustration for fans of late - the Sunderland head coach has made clear that he will be switching gears today. Expect a strong team:
We earned this possibility. I'm proud of the team and squad. It's a big achievement. At the same time, with the core of the squad, we knew it was important to go through this phase to have as many players as possible available and fit.
This period was unusual and strange but a good opportunity to refresh. And now with one game per week we will have a different dynamic.
It won't be a play-off game but it will be closer to the right dynamic. It will be close to the first XI at Oxford, probably. Many things can happen. It's not just 11 players who will be involved in the game at Oxford and play in the semi-final. We need the full group. Football is unpredictable and you can't anticipate a scenario. I repeat, it's not only 11 players, it's a full group and we'll do our best to manage the game properly.
Oxford team news update
Gary Rowett is weighing up whether or not to bring captain Elliott Moore back into defence after he made his return off the bench at Cardiff earlier this week.
Right back Hidde ter Avest is also available after a recent concussion. Generally speaking, the hosts gave a squad in good order.
Here’s what Rowett told the Oxford Mail:
It’s a headache in as much your club captain, you always want to have him involved in it, but also we’ve got some players that have come back from injury, that you then have to make good decisions.
I think Elliott is one of those that is a constant conversation. When there are two games to go, sometimes match fitness plays a big factor, but managing games and managing scenarios in games is also just as important.
Hidde is available. He’s trained. Someone who’s just come back from concussion, you have to think about would they be able to go straight back in and play like normal?
You always worry if there’s a back post header early on or if you get a whack, so you have to manage that.
If you ask Hidde, he’s fine and wants to play, but as a manager, sometimes you have to also think about some of those scenarios.
Mixed injury news for Sunderland
Sunderland will be without Eliezer Mayenda today as he recovers from a concussion, but he’s expected to feature next weekend against QPR. The big positive is that Dennis Cirkin is expected to be on the bench for this one, and should get around half an hour off the bench.
This is what Le Bris told me in his pre-match press conference on Thursday:
Eliezer is in the concussion protocols until Sunday. So he's fine, without symptoms, but we have to be very cautious with him.
Dennis will be on the bench for Oxford and I hope he can get 25,35 minutes at the end of the game. Jenson is available now, Dan Ballard will be available for the QPR game.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Oxford United v Sunderland from the Kassam Stadium.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest throughout the afternoon in our live blog. Stay tuned!
