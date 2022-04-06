Karl Robinson’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat against the relegation-threatened Shrimpers.

Matty Taylor had given his side an early lead but goals from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton turned the contest on its head.

Derek Adams’ side held on for three vital points, lifting themselves out of the relegation zone in the process.

BANBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Karl Robinson, Manager of Oxford United looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Banbury United and Oxford United at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Having started Saturday’s fixtures two points ahead of Sunderland, Oxford United have now dropped to eighth.

Sunderland have a point advantage and a game in hand on Robinson’s side ahead of a crunch meeting between the two sides at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson said: “The lads are gutted, we felt we did enough to win the game.

“We had a great start, we were well on top and played well for large parts. It was two sloppy goals on our part.

“Fair play to them, they put their bodies on the line and we couldn’t draw level.

“If we did, I felt we would have gone on to win the game.

“We don’t want to lose any game in that manner.

“When you play so well and create so many chances it’s really disappointing.”

U’s goalscorer Taylor added: “We defend as a team, we attack as a team and we can do better.

“The first goal’s taken a deflection off me and gone in. Jack would have thrown his cap on it.

“For the second one, we gave the ball away cheaply and they’ve punished us.