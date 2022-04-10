Oxford United boss delivered this verdict on his side's last'gasp defeat to Sunderland

Corry Evans had given Sunderland an early lead at the Kassam Stadium but the hosts responded strongly and equalised through Elliott Moore.

Robinson's side threatened throughout the second half, with Anthony Patterson making one stunning save from Ciaron Brown.

Substitute Elliot Embleton's 89th-minute goal then stretched the gap between the two teams to four points, with the Black Cats still having played a game less. Oxford had come within inches of scoring an equaliser deep into six minutes of added time, but Billy Bodin fired inches wide of the far post from the edge of the box.

Corry Evans celebrates Sunderland's opener at the Kassam Stadium

Robinson said his side deserved far more from the games against Plymouth Argyle, Morecambe and the Black Cats, but admitted they had been ounished on the break.

“If you’re being totally critical, if our decision-making in the final third had been a bit better with a bit more quality I don’t think we’d be sat here so down," Robinson said.

“I don’t think there were many times Sunderland, who have had a free week and been on a wonderful run, put us under complete pressure.

"I thought we were in complete control of the game.

"The stupid thing is we've switched off in an area we spoke about and that's frustration for me, it just seems to be part of the week that we're having to roll with.

"I thought the energy levels of the players were excellent and we, again, deserved more than we got out of the game.

"People will have clever ideas about why we haven't won again, the reality is we haven't taken chances when they've come along and we've punished at the the turnover again.

"Again, I don't think you can criticise the players, they gave everything."

Oxford face a daunting run-in, travelling to struggling Fleetwood on Good Friday before games against MK Dons and Rotherham United, who are currently locked in a battle for the top two.