Oxford United 1 Sunderland 2: Story of the day as Elliot Embleton goal gives Cats huge win at the Kassam Stadium

Sunderland left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:09 pm

The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.

The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.

Nathan Broadhead.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Oxford United 1 (Moore, 36) Sunderland 2 (Evans, 16) (Embleton, 88)

Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:06

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Matete, Clarke (Embleton, 85), Roberts (O’Nien, 45), Broadhead (Batth, 78) Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Batth, Embleton, Neil, O’Nien
  • Oxford XI: Stevens, Long (Winnall, 90), Moore, McNally, Brown, Kane, Bodin, Brannagan, Sykes, Holland (Whyte, 61), Taylor
  • Subs: Eastwood, Willians, Forde, McGuane, Whyte, Seddon, Winnall
Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:06

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:01

Full-time verdict from the Kassam Stadium

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:00

FULL-TIME: Oxford 1 Sunderland 2

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:53

90+1’ Huge chance for Bodin

Big chance for the hosts as Bodic curls a shot wide from inside the area. He should have hot the target.

Sam Winnall has also replaced Long for the hosts.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:52

SIX minutes added time

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:52

89’ It should be three

Stewart goes through on goal but is thwarted by Stevens.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:51

88’ GOAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!

Scenes in the away end!

Excellent play from Matete and Stewart before Embleton was found at the far post and calmly slotted the ball home.

2-1!

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:46

85’ SUBSTITUTION - ON: Embleton - OFF: Clarke

Final change for Sunderland.

The visitors are now playing with a 4-5-1 formation with Winchester and Cirkin as the full-backs.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:43

82’ Oxford appeal for a penalty

Oxford are appealing for a penalty after Moore went to ground following a corner.

Nothing was given but the visitors are starting to come under more pressure again.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:40

78’ SUBSTITUTION - Batth ON: Broadhead OFF

Dany Batth has replaced Broadhead.

Does that mean Alex Neil would settle for a point?

