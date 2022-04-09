Oxford United 1 Sunderland 2: Story of the day as Elliot Embleton goal gives Cats huge win at the Kassam Stadium
Sunderland left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.
The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.
Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.
The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Oxford United 1 (Moore, 36) Sunderland 2 (Evans, 16) (Embleton, 88)
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:06
- Sunderland XI: Patterson Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Matete, Clarke (Embleton, 85), Roberts (O’Nien, 45), Broadhead (Batth, 78) Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Batth, Embleton, Neil, O’Nien
- Oxford XI: Stevens, Long (Winnall, 90), Moore, McNally, Brown, Kane, Bodin, Brannagan, Sykes, Holland (Whyte, 61), Taylor
- Subs: Eastwood, Willians, Forde, McGuane, Whyte, Seddon, Winnall
Reaction from Alex Neil
Full-time verdict from the Kassam Stadium
FULL-TIME: Oxford 1 Sunderland 2
90+1’ Huge chance for Bodin
Big chance for the hosts as Bodic curls a shot wide from inside the area. He should have hot the target.
Sam Winnall has also replaced Long for the hosts.
SIX minutes added time
89’ It should be three
Stewart goes through on goal but is thwarted by Stevens.
88’ GOAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!
Scenes in the away end!
Excellent play from Matete and Stewart before Embleton was found at the far post and calmly slotted the ball home.
2-1!
85’ SUBSTITUTION - ON: Embleton - OFF: Clarke
Final change for Sunderland.
The visitors are now playing with a 4-5-1 formation with Winchester and Cirkin as the full-backs.
82’ Oxford appeal for a penalty
Oxford are appealing for a penalty after Moore went to ground following a corner.
Nothing was given but the visitors are starting to come under more pressure again.
78’ SUBSTITUTION - Batth ON: Broadhead OFF
Dany Batth has replaced Broadhead.
Does that mean Alex Neil would settle for a point?