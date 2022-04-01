Oxford boss fires warning to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Plymouth and League One play-off rivals
Oxford boss Karl Robinson says he wants to face his side’s promotion rivals as the U's try and secure a play-off place in League One.
With seven league games remaining, Oxford still have to face Plymouth, Sunderland, MK Dons and Rotherham during the run-in.
Robinson’s side are fifth in the table, two points ahead of Sunderland in seventh, heading into this weekend’s fixture at Plymouth.
“I’d much rather have our run in than against teams who people say have nothing to play for,” said Robinson. “I want big stages and big games. If you are going to go into the play-offs then earn it playing against teams around you like Plymouth, Sunderland and MK.
"We will be ready for those games and we will be ready for the play-offs if we get there against any of those teams again or Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe, Ipswich or any other team who are in the hunt with us.
“It’s brilliant to be in the chase still and we will go to Plymouth and give it a real go.”
Plymouth injury setbacks
Fourth-place Plymouth will also face several of their play-off rivals in their final six league games.
Steven Schumacher’s side will play Oxford, Sunderland, Wycombe, MK Dons and Wigan in April, and also have multiple injury concerns.
Defender James Bolton and left wing-back Conor Grant are doubts for this weekend’s game against Oxford, yet the setbacks aren’t thought to be long-term.
Plymouth top scorer Ryan Hardie is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks with a thigh injury but could return for The Pilgrims’ fixture against Sunderland on April 18.
