The defender has signed a new deal at the club.

By James Copley
Published 6th Jul 2023, 06:56 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have announced that Louise Griffiths has signed a new contract with the club.

 The full-back will continue at the club on a part-time basis and has penned a new deal until 2024. Griffiths will continue to pursue opportunities away from football.

The 24-year-old will enter her seventh campaign with Mel Reay's senior team and made her 100th appearance for Sunderland on the final day of the 2022-23 season against Blackburn Rovers.

 "I'm over the moon to have signed and I'm looking forward to a competitive season in the Championship," Griffiths said after extending her stat at Sunderland.

 “We’re delighted that Louise has signed a new contract with the club," general manager Alex Clark said. "She will combine her work with playing as she has done in the past.

"She’s been a really loyal player to the club for a number of years. Last season was hampered by injury but we’re sure with a pre-season behind her she’ll hit the heights that we know she can achieve.”

