'Over the moon ' - Sunderland star with 100 appearances reacts after signing new deal with women's team
The defender has signed a new deal at the club.
Sunderland have announced that Louise Griffiths has signed a new contract with the club.
The full-back will continue at the club on a part-time basis and has penned a new deal until 2024. Griffiths will continue to pursue opportunities away from football.
The 24-year-old will enter her seventh campaign with Mel Reay's senior team and made her 100th appearance for Sunderland on the final day of the 2022-23 season against Blackburn Rovers.
"I'm over the moon to have signed and I'm looking forward to a competitive season in the Championship," Griffiths said after extending her stat at Sunderland.
“We’re delighted that Louise has signed a new contract with the club," general manager Alex Clark said. "She will combine her work with playing as she has done in the past.
"She’s been a really loyal player to the club for a number of years. Last season was hampered by injury but we’re sure with a pre-season behind her she’ll hit the heights that we know she can achieve.”