Sunderland have announced that Louise Griffiths has signed a new contract with the club.

The full-back will continue at the club on a part-time basis and has penned a new deal until 2024. Griffiths will continue to pursue opportunities away from football.

The 24-year-old will enter her seventh campaign with Mel Reay's senior team and made her 100th appearance for Sunderland on the final day of the 2022-23 season against Blackburn Rovers.

"I'm over the moon to have signed and I'm looking forward to a competitive season in the Championship," Griffiths said after extending her stat at Sunderland.

“We’re delighted that Louise has signed a new contract with the club," general manager Alex Clark said. "She will combine her work with playing as she has done in the past.