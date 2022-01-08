Ross Stewart appeared to have secured all three points for the visitors when he converted Lynden Gooch’s pass in the second minute of stoppage-time.

A win would have put Sunderland top of the table, yet Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson scored a dramatic equaliser in the 98th minute.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans .

@cjcharlton14: Great performance from the lads. Unlucky to concede so late, we go again Tuesday

@samblakey_: The most Sunderland thing ever, gutting the way it played out but still a decent point providing we win on Tuesday.

@Stephburt21: Would of taken a point before kick off due to our covid situation, but that feels like a proper kick in the teeth. Still another point on the board. On to the next one

@Jaf_Safc: Still digesting that game. What even was that? Had everything. Probably a good point down to the bones, but still feels like a kick in the teeth

@76skelly: Should have had that wrapped up well before we scored the third but what a sickener to concede from another set piece at the death. second half we were excellent going forward bar the finishing. Thought Flanagan and Doyle done well at the back and Ross excellent up top

@sfali22: Should have closed the game off. Great effort from the attacking play all game. Embleton and Pritchard in particular. Hopefully improve on defending set plays. Promising signs this season

@David_Harris42: Don't think we have much to fear, if we keep playing our football not sure many will live with us. Pritchard is just the biggest league one cheat of all time, an absolutely outstanding player. Fair play to Johnson and the staff for getting him back to that standard

@Breheny8: Devastated to concede that in that manner, better side and the only one wanting to play football. Their goals show that. Pritchard is a magician again, great to watch. Stewart brings so much to us. Onto the next

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.