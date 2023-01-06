Matete has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end of the season, and could go straight into the side when they face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Schumacher’s side currently sit top of the League One table.

Matete has made an impression this season but with competition for places in midfield significant, he has struggled for regular minutes.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete

"Jay made an immediate and positive impact last season and he was a huge part of our promotion,” Speakman said.

"He’s worked tirelessly during the current campaign but found limited opportunities, so it’s only right for his development that we seek an option to get him more playing time in the right environment. Plymouth represents a great opportunity for Jay, as he joins a team in great form where the demands and expectations are high. We feel this best places him for a return to SAFC in the summer and we wish him well at Home Park.”

Plymouth boss Schumacher said: “I am delighted that Jay Matete has agreed to join us at Plymouth Argyle.

“He is another young, talented and hungry player added to the squad that will strengthen our chances to stay at the top end of this division.

