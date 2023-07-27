Neve Herron was supposed to be Sunderland’s poster girl for their revamped women’s operation. The England youth international had been involved with Sunderland since she was 13 after being spotted by former player Gary Bennett.

Herron then broke through into Mel Reay’s first-team as back in 2019 and impressed fans and coaches alike with her talent, attitude and adaptability. With Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship a couple of seasons ago, Herron was the player and standard bearer everybody could look to.

But that hasn’t happened with Herron emotionally announcing that she would be leaving Sunderland this summer, the club she has always supported, for pastures new. The 20-year-old has now signed for Sunderland’s Championship rivals Birmingham City and becomes the latest player to depart Wearside.

The question is an obvious one... why has Herron left Sunderland alongside first-team stars Emma Kelly, Tyler Dodds and Danielle Brown and what does it mean?

It must be noted that motivations differ from individual to individual with many factors at play. However, one such consideration that keeps cropping up is the fact that Sunderland are not yet a wholly full-time operation.

The Echo understands that Herron was swayed to join Birmingham City by the club’s set-up and that every one of her new colleagues would be operating under the security of a full-time deal.

That is not the case at Sunderland currently with the Wearsiders operating a hybrid model, meaning that some players will be contracted full-time, whilst others will be employed on a part-time basis.

Herron herself even hinted at that fact during her signing interview with the Blues, saying: “Me and the club have the same ambitions. For me, at this stage of my career, it was the right choice for me. The club want to get to the same place as me.”

In short, other clubs in the Championship can offer players more. More stability, more resources, more opportunities and probably greater amounts of money.

Sunderland’s hierarchy deserves immense credit for making the financial commitment to ensure the club’s Championship status two years ago but while the landscape is now changing, Sunderland, it can be argued, are stagnating having finished second-bottom last season.

Newcastle United have emerged as a serious financial force in the women’s North East football scene and have plucked several players from Sunderland despite being in the division below. There are, of course, endless debates to be had regarding the club’s ownership but the cold hard fact remains that they have offered players an exciting full-time project that exceeds that of Sunderland’s plans currently.

Durham are already a major player in the Championship meaning Sunderland are at risk of being left behind in the North East and indeed nationally if they stand still. There is also Middlesbrough to consider in the rear view mirror, whilst they will not yet be able to match Sunderland financially, they are expected to grow in the next couple of years.

It is not all bad news, however, Sunderland have retained key first-team players Katy Watson, Emily Scarr, Grace McCatty and Jessica Brown and Brianna Westrup amongst others and have also concluded some shrewd signings in Amy Goddard, Jenna Dear, Natasha Fenton, Mary McAteer and Katie Kitching.

Take Scarr as an example. The Chronicle recently revealed that Sunderland had beaten off interest from multiple clubs to sign her to a full-time professional contract with the player keen to remain a part of the club’s vision. And it must also be said that Sunderland remains a tremendous environment and platform for young players to grow.

The case of Fenton is also a positive development. Sunderland have managed to capture the captain of one of their main Championship rivals on another full-time deal ahead of the season in what will likely prove to be a coup for the club.

In McAteer, Sunderland have signed a player with much potential. At 19, the Welsh forward has been capped at youth level several times and earned a call-up to the senior squad earlier this summer. Dear, 27, represents added experience for Sunderland having been at Chelsea, Everton and Sheffield.

Retaining the services of 17-year-old starlet Watson could also prove to be huge for the club. Like Herron before her, Watson played for Sunderland RTC. The England youth international forward made her senior debut in February last year against Liverpool and was named Women's Young Player of the Year with Scarr collecting the Women's Player of the Year last season.

Sunderland's most recent signing Goddard, formerly of Bristol City, Yeovil Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Oxford United, was quick to point out the allure of the club's superb facilities during her signing interview, which is a point worth remembering with the Academy of Light often cricual in persuading new signings to make the move to the North East.

Sunderland also still have miracle worker Reay as head coach, who will no doubt have her side competitive and hungry again ahead of the 2023-24 season, she also possesses an in-depth and extensive knowledge of women's football.

But how long can Reay keep rebuilding season after season following mass exoduses with one arm tied behind her back? And can Sunderland advance further than their current position whilst not operating on a wholly full-time basis?