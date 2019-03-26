Only ONE Sunderland star makes League One team of the season as Aiden McGeady is nominated for player of the year

Have your say

Aiden McGeady has been nominated for the League One player of the year award - but is the only Sunderland player to be named in the team of the season.

McGeady, 32, has been instrumental for the Black Cats this campaign, scoring 10 league goals and proving five assists in the league.

Doncaster's John Marquis and Luton's James Collins, who have scored 18 and 20 league goals respectively, have also been nominated for the award, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday April 7.

The trio have also been included in the League One team of the year, with McGeady Sunderland's only representative.

Four Barnsley players have been included in the side, goalkeeper Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock, Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan, while Tykes boss Daniel Stendel has been named manager of the year.

Luton have three representatives, with James Justin and Jack Stacey earning recognition alongside Collins.

Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke and Doncaster's Herbie Kane have also been included in the side.

League One team of the year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton Town), Jack Stacey (Luton Town), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James Collins (Luton Town), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) Manager: Daniel Stendel (Barnsley).