Following their relegation from the Championship, Darren Moore’s side made a promising start to this campaign but have struggled in recent weeks.

Four consecutive draws have seen the Owls slip to eighth in the table, five points off the play-offs, after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham last time out.

To find out more, we caught up with Wednesday reporter Alex Miller from our sister title the Sheffield Star to get the inside track.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How have Wednesday fared so far this season?

AM: “From an excellent start that saw them rise to the top of the table in August, Wednesday have stumbled in recent weeks and are five points back on the play-offs after a run of two wins in 11 league matches - though six of those have been drawn.

“The Owls underwent a well-publicised squad overhaul in the summer and still appear to be finding their feet 15 matches into the season. After four draws on the spin Sunderland feels like another good test.”

What system are they likely to play?

The Sheffield Wednesday squad huddle prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley.

AM: “There have been some changes to the way Wednesday have played this season, with Darren Moore having switched from four at the back to a three partly due to injuries.

“If I were a betting man I'd suggest they'll stick with a 3-5-2 as he goes in search of consistency, though Moore has spoken time and again about a 'horses for courses' way of going about things. It's been a gripe of the more critical side of the fanbase that he has focused too much on opposition sides rather than concentrate on Wednesday's strengths.”

Who are Wednesday’s key players?

AM: “Skipper Barry Bannan is clearly Wednesday's key man, though he'll be the first to admit he hasn't had it all his own way this season. Sunderland will be keen to tie him down.

“Lee Gregory has been the main source of goals, scoring five times and claiming two assists. He's fed off scraps in some games but is looking sharp and has proven he only needs the odd chance to score.

“Elsewhere, Wednesday will hope Dominic Iorfa is fit and able to regain his early season form at centre-half along with number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who it's fair to say has tasted the highs and lows of football already this season.”

What's the feeling among supporters about Darren Moore?

AM: “His approval ratings have nosedived in recent weeks and it's probably an understatement to say there's a section of the support Moore needs to win over.

“A raft of senior Wednesday players spoke about their desire to win the league amid a run of five unbeaten matches at the start of the season and since then it's been tough.

“A large section of Wednesday fans, it seems, would like to see Moore go back to basics in terms of selection and style of play.”

Finally, can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

AM: “I can have a go - though it's something of a difficult one!”

“(3-5-2) Peacock-Farrell; Iorfa, Dunkley, Palmer; Hunt, Adeniran, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Brown; Paterson, Gregory.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.