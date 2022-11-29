Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker, whilst Swansea City were thought to be interested last summer.

The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering a muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

Sunderland fans were asked if they thought Ross Stewart would sign a new contract

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

That has led to much speculation surrounding Stewart’s future at the Stadium of Light. The Echo asked fans on social media what their gut feeling was on the situation and if they believed the Scot would sign a new deal.

Just 38.7 per cent responded yes when asked if they thought Stewart would sign a new deal at the club, with 61.2 per cent responding no to the question. Supporters were also quick to explain their feelings in the comments section on our Facebook and Twitter pages:

Christopher Saxton: “He's on his way out, would have signed by now if he wanted to stay.”

Andrew Cummins: “He doesn't want to sign one so as long as he is here I'm sure he will give 100%. Money talks I'm afraid and if we give him what he wants we will have 5 or 6 demanding the same. So most important thing is a good replacement.”

Angela Dalzell: “We are weak, if we want to get up there we need to keep our talented players! We need to do what we can to keep him!”

Alan Parks: “My gut feeling is the club will take out the one-year option on his current contract but he won't sign a new one. I hope I'm wrong.”

Paul Murray: “I think his agent will drive the price too high and KLD will sell him if he gets the right offer. the whole team will want stupid money if he gives in…… I like Stewart but we must remember he’s not proven at higher than League 1 and he needs to improve much of his game to excel at this or a higher level. First touch, left foot and heading all need improving. On balance, if we get a stupid offer, I’d sell him. All depends on his agent and Stewart’s attitude…”

Adrian Fielding: “I think he would have signed by now. Likely to go in January, but for decent money.”

Rob Waugh: “I think he'll leave in January. Sorry to see him go but that's football.”

