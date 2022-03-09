The 27-year-old has been sidelined since November following shoulder surgery, but came off the bench to score in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood in his first game back.

O’Nien was brought on in an advanced midfield role, behind strikers Ross Stewart and Jermain Defoe, for the final 19 minutes, and was alert to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead after Defoe’s shot was blocked.

While discussing what his instructions were from head coach Alex Neil, O’Nien told the Echo: “It was to support Rosco and JD and kind of don’t break too early but supporting in that hole to pick up loose balls.

Luke O’Nien after Sunderland's 3-1 win over Fleetwood. Picture by FRANK REID

“Then when the ball goes wide just to make it in the box as many times as I can.

“I think it was good advice because I managed to get in the box after JD’s strike and hit it into the bottom corner.”

Before his injury setback O’Nien was playing at full-back, and also operated as a centre-half last season.

When asked what his role will be for the rest of the campaign, O’Nien replied: “I’m not sure anymore, let’s go with that.

“I think everyone tries to label positions and things like that but listen I’m here to perform, that’s all our jobs to perform.

“Today I had to do it in a more advanced role and I have to just keep building on that.

“When the gaffer needs me I’m there to perform the best I can.”

And after months on the sidelines, O’Nien is just happy to be back playing again.

“It’s really good to be back,” he added.

“I actually just downstairs said to Kyle, the physio I’ve been working with for the last few months, I text him straight away just because he’s been class with putting up with me for three months which is no easy task.

"He has worked tirelessly just to get me back fit so I text him afterwards saying thanks for everything.”

“I’ve just returned at the right time and it’s what we play for, for moments like this.”

