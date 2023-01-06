Mowbray has a host of injuries in defence, while his options further forward were impacted when Everton activated their recall clause for Ellis Simms on the eve of the January transfer window opening.

That leaves the head coach with depleted numbers ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Shrewsbury Town, and he is likely to rely on some of the club's best U21 players to complete his nine-player bench.

That means some of those in line for a potential loan move will almost certainly be involved in the game as discussions about their short-term future continue in the background.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"There is the potential of one or two going out on loan if we feel that is the best thing for them to go and get games," Mowbray said.

"If they're not going to get game time here then it's probably best they leave and get some football.

"I know we're in some discussions with one or two to do that and it's just about getting the balance right because we're low on numbers at the moment and we have to make sure we can put a team out on the pitch.

"But somewhere down the line in the window we might allow one or two of the more senior players to go out. So that then they can come back somewhere down the line and really compete for a first-team place.

"If I can only get them five minutes here or there, they might as well go and get 10 or 15 games somewhere else."

Mowbray also said that there had been no discussions over recalling Jack Diamond at this stage.

Diamond has been thriving at Lincoln City but as he did not feature in the club's first round defeat against Chippenham he could theoretically have been involved this weekend.