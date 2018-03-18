On-loan Chelsea defender to miss two games after seeing red in successive Sunderland matches

On-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter will serve a two-match ban after seeing red again for Sunderland.

Clarke-Salter, who joined the club on loan in January, had only just returned from a three game ban following his red card against Middlesbrough.

But he was again given his marching orders on his return to the side - the centre-back sent off in the 60th minute after a second yellow card.

Clarke-Salter was carded in the first half for a foul on Barkhuizen and he was booked again by Darren Bond ten minutes after Sean Maguire nodded Preston NE ahead in the second half.

Chris Coleman has revealed he was about to sub the defender, who had picked up a knock in the first half but he was given his marching orders before the Sunderland boss had the chance.

He will serve a two game ban as it is his second red card of the season.

"We were trying to get Jake off as he looked a yard short but seconds before he's due to come off he gets sent off," said Coleman.

"We were already 1-0 down and psychologically it is a massive blow, it’s huge when you then go down to ten men.

"Six times since I’ve been here we’ve had men sent off. Maybe that’s a team that’s struggling and stretched, always pushed to the limit, I don’t know.

"It’s a common theme for us that when it’s 0-0, when there are set plays, any type of pressure, we succumb to it, and we did again.

"I’m saying the same things as I was last time I was here after the Aston Villa game.

"We concede silly goals and that’s it."

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland are five points adrift of safety with eight Championship games to go.