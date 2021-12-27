An early Ross Stewart penalty put the visitors in control before Elliot Embleton added a second four minutes before half-time.

The third goal came shortly after the interval when the ball deflected in off Doncaster defender Ben Blythe for an own goal.

It means Sunderland have moved ahead of Wigan in the table, though the Latics do have games in hand.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pritchard.

Here’s how some Black Cats supporters reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: So many standout performances today. Pritchard and Neil were majestic, Embleton & Dajaku are looking better and better, and Doyle is really getting back to his best. Very encouraging!

@RyanRiley92: Get that stadium full and bouncing against Sheffield Wednesday. Critical point of the season. Pritchard, Dan Neil and Embo on another level today

@Capt_Fishpaste: Dominant from #SAFC. Embleton, Dajaku, Pritchard, and Neil all excellent. We’re doing alright

@76skelly: One of the easiest wins away from home you could wish to see. Not a bad player on the pitch for us. Pritchard MoM for me but Neil a close second. Doncaster were woeful, looks like a long old season for them

@Parkersafc: Solid, professional performance. Onto back to back home games

@Fantanafest73: Been impressed with Embleton today for #SAFC, these are the sort performances we need from him. However Pritchard once again excellent. Dan Neil will be a Premier League player whether with us or someone else. Fact.

@xhannahanderson: Brilliant performance from the lads today, so much quality. Pritchard and Embo were on a different level!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.