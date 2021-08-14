Ross Stewart opened the scoring for the Black Cats three minutes before half-time, his second goal in as many games, and the Scottish frontman earned plenty of praise from supporters.

Elliot Embleton doubled Sunderland's lead shortly after the interval, and while Troy Parrott pulled one back for the hosts and Lynden Gooch saw a penalty saved, Lee Johnson’s side hung onto the victory.

Here’s how some Black Cats supporters reacted:

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

@ba_safc: Great result and class performance from the lads. Embleton, Gooch and Stewart all class. Onto Tuesday.

@steveca77341768: Another big win today. Ross Stewart with a great performance showing just why he's miles better than Wyke plus Pritchard looked sharp when he came on

@Philip_RJ89: That’s a very significant victory at this stage of the season. Two league wins is an ideal start. OK, it was ugly and nervy at times, but grinding out the win is a very good sign. And it could’ve been more comprehensive as well, what with Gooch’s missed penalty

@kingsway79: He might not get 30+ goals this season but Ross Stewart is twice the player Charlie Wyke is. Offers us so much more.

@DavidHindmarsh7: That was a lot harder than it should have been, way too close for comfort. All three games so far we’ve been sitting back and hanging on at the end, it’s unsustainable to get promoted. However, three points is three points, hopefully that’s cutout on Tuesday

@davidboyle1985: Great result that. MK Dons looked a different side in the second half. Penalty miss and a decent chance for Pritchard, could have made it a little more comfortable but can’t grumble. Hoping for good news on Evans though

@TalonPlaysYT: It's another three points; but I'm really uncomfortable with Burge in net. He's just too wild. I'd prefer Patterson. Either way, it continues our "strong" start to the season. On to the next one!

@Fieldo100: We’re doing better than I’d thought we would and I’m delighted with that

