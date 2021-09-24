The Sunderland academy breakout goalkeeper has moved on-loan to Meadow Lane after Lee Johnson bolstered his options between the sticks on transfer deadline day with the arrival of Ron Thorben-Hoffmann on-loan from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The German stopper looks to have cemented his spot as the Black Cats no1 this season having started both League One fixtures since his arrival, meaning Patterson’s options were set to be limited alongside Lee Burge.

Patterson has made four appearances this season in all competitions but was left out of Johnson’s side who beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has joined Notts County on loan. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

The 21-year-old could be in line to make his Notts County debut this weekend following an injury to the Magpies first choice stopper Sam Slocombe.

Burchnall’s side travel to Altrincham in the National League before hosting Woking at Meadow Lane next weekend.

Burchnall said: “As disappointed as we are to have lost Sam, we’re delighted to have been able to add another quality loan player in Anthony.

“I know people at Sunderland and they rate him really highly, as evidenced by his involvement in their first-team environment not only this season but over the past few years.

“He’s trained with the boys today and we’ll do everything we can to fully prepare him for Altrincham,” he added.

Patterson’s loan deal is initially set to last a month, expiring on October 26.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here. sports-only package here.