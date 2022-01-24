Notts County confirm Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will remain on Wearside

It comes after it was confirmed last week that Lee Burge was undergoing precautionary heart tests after a setback in his Covid recovery.

Burge has been missing recently through Covid and Johnson last week confirmed the keeper has had some ‘heart palpitations’ on the back of that so tests were being carried out as a precaution.

On Monday, a Notts County statement read: “Anthony Patterson’s planned return to Meadow Lane will not go ahead due to his fellow Sunderland goalkeeper, Lee Burge, undergoing medical tests following heart palpitations.

“Burge, along with first-choice keeper Thorben Hoffman, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after Patterson returned to Meadow Lane on a season-long loan, which had to be curtailed as a result.

“Both clubs had planned for Patterson to resume his spell with us once the Black Cats’ goalkeeping department was back to full complement, however ongoing issues with Burge mean Patterson must remain at the Stadium of Light.”

County head coach Ian Burchnall said: “We completely respect Sunderland’s decision to keep Anthony with them and we wish Lee all the best.

“We still want to add more competition to the goalkeeping department and to get Tiernan Brooks out on loan to further his experience.

“There are some interesting options out there and we’re confident of making a strong addition in the near future.”

Speaking last week, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “Lee Burge has had to undergo some heart tests.

"He had Covid and on the back of that he has had some heart palpitations.

"I think we're due to get the results back this evening from his blood test.

"I think he's alright, but it was the right thing to do from the point of view of the medical staff just to check that one out,” added the Sunderland boss.

