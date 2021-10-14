Notts County boss reacts after agreeing loan extension for Sunderland youngster

Patterson initially joined the National League side on a month’s loan deal after senior goalkeeper Sam Slocombe suffered an injury.

Slocombe is close to returning to full fitness but County have a busy period ahead and Patterson has made a positive impression.

Head coach Ian Burchnall, who worked with Sunderland’s goalkeeping coach David Preece at Ostersunds FK in Sweden, says a busy schedule means there should be plenty of opportunities for the young goalkeeper.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

"We'd like to say a big thank you to Sunderland for agreeing to let Anthony stay with us," said Burchnall.

"He gives us very strong competition and both he and Sam will benefit from being pushed hard by each other every day.