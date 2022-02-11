'Nothing to lose': Mel Reay gives Sunderland team news update and looks ahead to huge Liverpool test

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Liverpool currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's game on Merseyside, and look certain to win promotion to the WSL.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came just before Christmas and saw Reay's side seal a penalty shootout win in the Conti Cup.

And coming not long after Sunderland took WSL side Birmingham City to extra time in the FA Cup, Reay says her side have nothing to lose as they look to build on a point against Sheffield United last time out.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've played them twice already, so know exactly what we're going into," Reay said.

"They're flying and they're going to win the league, there's no doubt about that.

"We need to be hard to beat like we were last time at the Hetton Centre and match them. If that had been a league game it would have been a very welcome point for us.

"We've got nothing to lose so we'll go and give a good account of ourselves, and try and play some good football.

"Our performances have improved over the last couple of weeks, so that's the level we need to hit."

It will once again be a youthful Sunderland side at Prenton Park, with Emma Kelly still absent with an ankle injury and Grace McCatty still suspended.

Reay is also waiting for news on Faye Mullen, who has had COVID, and Maria Farrugia, who is a doubt with a minor hip injury.

The Sunderland boss is eager for her side to continue showing improvements in their attacking play, particularly after the superb team move which led to Abbey Joice opening the scoring in last Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Reay hopes it is a sign of improving confidence and conviction as a young group continue to adapt to the step up in quality this season.

While there was some frustration that Sheffield United were twice able to equalise, the bottom line was that it was ultimately a result that moves the team one point closer to where they need to be.

"We're grateful that we got the point and it was deserved, but there was frustration after taking the lead twice," Reay said.

"It was there for the taking but it was a point closer to where we want to be, and it was a point that's very much welcome.

"I was just pleased to see them express themselves.

"We see that [quality in first goal] weekly in training, so it was no surprise that we were able to produce it on the pitch.

"That's what we've been trying to get that out of them all the season, and hopefully that can give them some confidence.

"Sometimes it's almost like, 'what if I lose it?' There's that fear of going a little bit further forward, because they're thinking of what might happen if they lose it.

"We have sometimes maybe been a little bit reserved in games where maybe we need to unleash them and let them go. We know we can do it, and I think that goal has given everyone a boost."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.