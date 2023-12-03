Sunderland will play Newcastle United in the FA Cup which has prompted much reaction ahead of the third round clash

Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last nine games against The Magpies but Eddie Howe's team are now a Champions League side while Tony Mowbray's men play their league football in the Championship.

With that in mind, how are Sunderland fans feeling about the prospect of a first derby day in seven years? Here, we take a look at what YOU said after the draw.

On X (formerly Twitter), Daniel Stokell said: "Don’t care about the season now, just want us to win this draw." Ethan Todd added: "The game will not finish 11 vs 11."

One X user also added: "I can’t cope with playing them at the minute. The thought of O’Nien marking Isak.." @RealJackNayak added: "O’Nien to be sent off within the first 10. Absolute certainty."

On Facebook, one Sunderland fan said: "It's a free hit for us, nothing to lose, enjoy it." Ronnie McGuire added: "Football lesson on the way, hate to say it but mags are a good side now."