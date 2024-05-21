'Nothing in it' - Sunderland transfer rumour rubbished by manager after recent reports
Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has stated Sunderland midfielder Caden Kelly isn’t on the club’s radar this summer.
Kelly, 20, made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in The Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on.
The former Manchester City man has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham and Reading to advance to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Sunderland’s recent retained list revealed that Kelly was set to remain at the Academy of Light next season after the club triggered an option in the player’s deal. However, a recent report by The Sun’s Alan Nixon had claimed that Kelly was on the radar of National League side Halifax.
“Nothing in that at all, no. We didn’t take any loans last year,” Halifax’s manager said when asked about Kelly by the Halifax Courier. “I know some people see that as a negative but the truth is, that’s meant that the likes of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Flo Hoti, Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Jack Evans have all got minutes.
"All these young players looking to establish themselves at the level now come into their second season with Halifax Town in a really strong position. The loan market is an option for us, if it makes us a lot stronger or if it covers off any crises with injuries or severe poor performance, that's when we look into the loan market. But our priority is to find players who are invested in doing their very best longer term for Halifax Town."
On the same day, Nixon also linked League Two club Notts County with a move for goalkeeper Matty Young on loan next season as the player looks to take the next steps in his promising career. It is understood that the player’s camp would like Young to continue playing regularly with a view to breaking through into Sunderland’s first team in future seasons.
