The Black Cats will travel to Carrow Road on Sunday for a 12pm kick-off after the fixture was moved for live TV broadcast.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued across the UK this week, with up to 40cm of snow in areas from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

According to The Met Office, temperatures in Norwich are set to drop to -2C overnight on Friday, with light rain changing to sleet.

Carrow Road Stadium. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Temperatures are set to increase over the weekend, though, with Saturday predicted to have highs of 7C and lows of 2C.

On Sunday temperatures are set to rise as high as 13C with lows of 9C.