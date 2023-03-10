Norwich City v Sunderland: Sunday's weather forecast as snow hits UK ahead of Carrow Road fixture
Temperatures are expected to rise again ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture with Norwich City – after an arctic blast hit many parts of the UK this week.
The Black Cats will travel to Carrow Road on Sunday for a 12pm kick-off after the fixture was moved for live TV broadcast.
Snow and ice warnings have been issued across the UK this week, with up to 40cm of snow in areas from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.
According to The Met Office, temperatures in Norwich are set to drop to -2C overnight on Friday, with light rain changing to sleet.
Temperatures are set to increase over the weekend, though, with Saturday predicted to have highs of 7C and lows of 2C.
On Sunday temperatures are set to rise as high as 13C with lows of 9C.
Sunderland are set to be backed by another sold-out away crowd of over 1,800 supporters at Carrow Road.