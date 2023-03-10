Norwich City team news: Championship rivals get major boost ahead of Sunderland clash

Josh Sargent is set to return, it has been confirmed.

The USA international trained fully with the squad on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday lunchtime.

Head coach David Wagner told his Friday press conference: "He (Sargent) is fully in contention, he's trained for the last couple of sessions with the team.”

Norwich City manager David Wagner. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

The Norwich City boss has also revealed why Gabriel Sara missed training earlier in the week.

He added: “Gabby was ill and didn't train Monday or Tuesday but has been in since then.

"Jonny Rowe is also in training, he will take a little bit longer. So will Sam (Byram), I see him every day, he's working hard but I don't want to put a timeframe on it."