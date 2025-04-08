At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game. That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season.

I have no worries over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.