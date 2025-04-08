Norwich City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates from Carrow Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are looking to continue their positive recent momentum when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.
It’s a huge game for the hosts, who have to win to keep their now faint hopes of reaching the top six alive. We’ll have all the updates throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with the team news around an hour from kick off.
Norwich City v Sunderland LIVE: Team news and live score updates
A very young U21s side put in a superb performance against Spurs last night, losing 3-2 to a very, very late goal.
With no players expected back in the squad tonight and Mundle absent (though Samed should be back this weekend) - expect a very young bench with little experience aside from the likes of Enzo Le Fee
Elsewhere tonight...
A huge set of fixtures at both ends of the table
Changes afoot?
We’re expecting a few changes at leat tonight - with Le Bris making clear his intention to rotate at his pre-match press conference:
The core of the group is still small, but we are in a very good place and we can manage to rotate a little bit more now. We can manage that rotation and maybe give some experiences to some of the young players. Maybe it is possible to rotate the squad a little bit more.
Norwich City team news
There’ll be no Callum Doyle tonight, the former Sunderland loanee has a calf problem and is facing a race to play again this season.
Ben Chrisene and Lewis Dobbin are both out for the season, while winger Matej Jurasek and full-back Lucien Mahovo are also expected to be absent.
Could Tommy Watson replace Mundle?
Le Bris made clear yesterday that he’s open to the idea - despite the winger being snubbed twice at The Hawthorns:
At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game. That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season.
I have no worries over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.
Sunderland's big injury blow
Sunderland are waiting for specialist advice with regards to the hamstring injury Romaine Mundle suffered on Saturday, but the early indications aren’t great. He won’t be involved tonight - this is what Régis Le Bris told us at his pre-match press conference yesterday:
It is a hamstring injury, but we don’t know the timeline yet. We need more advice from specialists, so we will have to wait a little bit.
Could it be the end of his season? Yes, it’s possible. We will have to make a decision over the situation, but it is not up us really because we need some specific advice to be able to make this decision.
Welcome!
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s latest Championship fixture.
Can they make it three wins from three against Norwich City at Carrow Road? Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.