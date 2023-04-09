Clarke started on the left-hand side of Tony Mowbray’s attack and chipped in with a goal and two assists, one of which came after the winger won a penalty which was duly converted by Amad Diallo.

Last month, however, Aarons was heavily criticised by Sunderland fans for going down to win a foul with Clarke allegedly committing the offence. Replays seemed to show, though, that there was no contact between the two players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Norwich City man clearly hasn’t forgotten the criticism he received and took to Twitter after replays emerged of Clarke winning Sunderland’s penalty against Hull City.

Despite the replays showing clear contact between Clarke and the Hull City defender, Aarons replied to the clip by saying: “Ironic that @SunderlandAFC.”

The Black Cats are next in action against Cardiff City in Wales on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad