Norwich City man posts social media dig at Sunderland and Jack Clarke
Norwich City man Max Aarons took to social media in an apparent dig at Jack Clarke and Sunderland on Good Friday.
Clarke started on the left-hand side of Tony Mowbray’s attack and chipped in with a goal and two assists, one of which came after the winger won a penalty which was duly converted by Amad Diallo.
Last month, however, Aarons was heavily criticised by Sunderland fans for going down to win a foul with Clarke allegedly committing the offence. Replays seemed to show, though, that there was no contact between the two players.
And the Norwich City man clearly hasn’t forgotten the criticism he received and took to Twitter after replays emerged of Clarke winning Sunderland’s penalty against Hull City.
Despite the replays showing clear contact between Clarke and the Hull City defender, Aarons replied to the clip by saying: “Ironic that @SunderlandAFC.”
The Black Cats are next in action against Cardiff City in Wales on Easter Monday.