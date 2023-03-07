The Canaries have won their last three league games to move up to sixth in the Championship, while they came from a goal down to win 3-2 at Millwall in front of 3,000 travelling fans last time out.

Sunderland are also set to be backed by a sold-out away following of 1,800 for Sunday’s game at Carrow Road, with the Black Cats looking to end a three-match winless run.

“If we want to push for the play-offs and for promotion, we only do it together,” said Wagner. “I think the players deserve every credit and every support for the next home game on Sunday.

Norwich City boss David Wagner. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"That is a very important game for us, this should be the loudest Carrow Road in ages, before the kick-off the atmosphere should be electric, because it's very, very important that we create something where we can have the chance to be successful and win again.

“Yes, we are in the top six but if the table was irrelevant for the last eight weeks why should it now be important? The only important thing is Sunday and Sunderland. I'm pretty sure a top energy from the stands will help us. And this is what we need.”

Sunderland will be hoping to bounce back from a humiliating 5-1 defeat by Stoke at the Stadium of Light, yet Wagner says his main focus will be on his own team.

“When you get beaten you have the hunger to correct it,” said the Norwich boss. “Whether Sunderland had won, lost or drawn I can't influence it.

“This means I don't care, I'm focused on us and we have to make sure whatever their recent result was that we play to our best and that we have the greatest support possible on Sunday to be successful again.

“I’m just happy we have another full week to prepare, like we did for Millwall, and then obviously there are two further games after Sunderland before the international break.

