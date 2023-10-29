Norwich City boss delivers verdict on what went wrong in Sunderland defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich City boss David Wagner insisted that his game plan caused Sunderland problems, saying individual mistakes were the primary cause of his side's defeat.

Wagner faced questions on his future after the 3-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light, with his side now winless in their last five Championship fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norwich head coach said that question was for others to answer, but said he believed he could turn things around and that his counter-attacking approach did yield openings in the game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Performance-wise, it was ok," Wagner said.

"We started in the first half defending in a mid-block, break them on transition. I think that worked quite well, scored and had a couple more shot opportunities.

"But unfortunately, we've conceded goals again where individuals have made big mistakes which are not down to tactical ideas.

"In the second half when we were 2-1 down, I thought we were very good in the game. We were switched on, we had red zone entries, we had shots but decision-making in the final third to pick up a further pass was not top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, it was individual mistakes in the opponent's box where you have to pick up the right pass to break opponents down to score, and to change the game with goals. This is what we have not done today again. Performance-wise, I would say it was ok but the goals we've conceded were very frustrating."

"It's not that the dressing room does not stick together. You can see how they tried to chase the game when we were down and how they decided to lift individuals when they made mistakes," he added.

"But, at the end of the day, this is something where we lack at the minute. The mistakes we're making at the minute are too big.

"We have to prepare the team as well as we can always for the opponent we face, give them an idea of how we can create opportunities. We limited them today, they had opportunities but if you think back to the goals, they are presents."