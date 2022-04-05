Norwich City and Swansea City target Ross Stewart backed to hit form for promotion-chasing Sunderland

He may not have been capped but the experience will have been worthwhile for the Sunderland striker.

Seeing how players who are playing at the top level, of which the Scotland squad have quite a few, carry themselves on a daily basis will have been a good education for him.

Stewart has hit a bit of a barren run in front of goal over the past few weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart.

This doesn’t worry me too much if I’m totally honest as he has gone through similar spells without a goal this season and has always bounced back with goals.

I’m hoping history will repeat itself over the next few weeks and we will see the big fella hit form again in the most important games that will define Sunderland’s season now that we are into the final month of the season.

Who knows, if Sunderland get promoted and he was to carry his form into the Championship next season then he could potentially have a World Cup to get ready for this winter.

It may be a bit of a dream for him at moment but stranger things have happened.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.