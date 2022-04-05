Norwich City and Swansea City target Ross Stewart backed to hit form for promotion-chasing Sunderland
Ross Stewart’s good form this season for Sunderland in League One was rewarded last week when he received his first international call-up for Scotland.
He may not have been capped but the experience will have been worthwhile for the Sunderland striker.
Seeing how players who are playing at the top level, of which the Scotland squad have quite a few, carry themselves on a daily basis will have been a good education for him.
Stewart has hit a bit of a barren run in front of goal over the past few weeks.
This doesn’t worry me too much if I’m totally honest as he has gone through similar spells without a goal this season and has always bounced back with goals.
I’m hoping history will repeat itself over the next few weeks and we will see the big fella hit form again in the most important games that will define Sunderland’s season now that we are into the final month of the season.
Who knows, if Sunderland get promoted and he was to carry his form into the Championship next season then he could potentially have a World Cup to get ready for this winter.
It may be a bit of a dream for him at moment but stranger things have happened.