Norwich City boss David Wagner has confirmed that his side will be without Marcelino Nunez and Onel Hernandez for Sunderland's visit this weekend.

There is better news for the Canaries in defence, with Grant Hanley cleared for selection despite being withdrawn in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last weekend. His defensive partner Shane Duffy remains sidelined as Wagner's side look to build on a strong run of form that has pushed the club firmly back into contention for the play-off places.

"This week, we got bad news injury-wise," Wagner said at his pre-match press conference.

"The good news is Grant [Hanley) is ok. Nacho [Marcelino Núñez] has a hip injury, not too bad but he will miss Saturday. We hope he will be ok for Rotherham. [Shane] Duffy got a routine scan on Monday and progression is not as good or as quick as we hoped. He won't be back before the international break. Onel Hernández has broken his foot, he will be out for the rest of the season."

While Hernandez's injury is a significant blow given star winger Jonathan Rowe's ongoing injury, Wagner is confident his players have shown they can cope.

"[Borja Sainz] has made some great steps so far," Wagner said.

"He's quite reliable in the defensive part he has to bring to the team. He asks for the ball at the right moment in the pockets, can run in behind, is unselfish when he needs to be. Fasi [Christian Fassnacht] has scored six or seven goals already, we have alternatives."