The Black Cats played two 60-minute games, one against Blyth and one against National League side Gateshead, on Saturday, with a mixture of senior and under-23s players taking part.

Sunderland won the game against Blyth 4-0, courtesy of goals from Luke O'Nien, Lynden Gooch, Caden Kelly and Leon Dajaku, while the match against Gateshead finished 2-0.

Mitchell told Blyth’s website: “It was a massive benefit. We’ve come over to Sunderland here, fantastic facilities playing against five of their first team mixed in with some 23s.

“From our point of view it was really tough opposition and for our lads friendlies is all about getting players’ match fitness up.

“The lads, at least five or six of them, are getting 60, everyone is getting a minimum of 30 minutes because it’s 30 each way and that’s probably what we needed.”

Sunderland will head to Portugal for an eight-day training camp on Wednesday, with a friendly against Rangers set to take place on Saturday, July 9 (8pm kick-off).

Sunderland have tried to arrange a second warm-up match against Italian side Roma in Portugal, yet nothing has been confirmed.

The Black Cats will have four more friendly fixtures before their Championship opener against Coventry on Sunday, July 31.

After the games against Blyth and Gateshead, assistant coach Martin Canning told SAFC.com: "The boys have come in, they've been great and they have worked really hard, but you have to get game fitness as well.

"There's obviously more to the game and when you play with senior players they keep you right and you learn. It's great for the older boys as well to pass that experience on so it benefits everyone.

"There has been a lot of running, but a lot of the hard work is done with the ball as well. They've had plenty of touches and the next progression now are the games. We've had two today and then we step it up and look forward to the season."