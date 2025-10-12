Footage emerges of Sunderland star Noah Sadiki limping after shock DR Congo absence

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has been filmed walking with a limp after missing DR Congo’s qualifier

Footage has emerged of Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki walking with a slight limp after he missed DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier against Togo on Friday afternoon.

The summer signing, who joined the Black Cats from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in July, has been an ever-present under Régis Le Bris in the Premier League this season and quickly established himself as a key figure in midfield.

Sadiki linked up with his national team earlier this week alongside teammate Arthur Masuaku, but while the left-back started the match against Togo, the 20-year-old was absent from the squad. DR Congo’s official X account later confirmed his omission was due to an unspecified issue, describing his situation only as “infirmary.” It remains unclear how serious the problem is, though footage shared on social media appeared to show the midfielder moving gingerly as he left a team hotel, prompting concern among Sunderland supporters.

Sadiki’s fitness will now be closely monitored by both the Congolese and Sunderland medical teams, with the player due to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations later this winter. Should he recover in time and be called up, the Black Cats could be without both Sadiki and Masuaku for a run of games across December and January. Sunderland are already managing several injury concerns, including Habib Diarra, who remains sidelined following groin surgery, and may now face an anxious wait for updates on Sadiki’s condition.

Trai Hume reacts to first goal for Northern Ireland

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says his first senior international goal is a moment he will “cherish” for the rest of his life.

The 23-year-old found the net during Northern Ireland’s 2-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday evening, producing a composed left-footed volley from the edge of the area after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka failed to clear a cross. It was a landmark moment for Hume, who was making his 25th appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side. Reflecting after full-time, the Sunderland man admitted the strike will live long in his memory.

“We’re all even on six points and now the game on Monday [against Germany] is even bigger than it was before,” Hume said. “We’ll go into it, prepare, recover and be ready to try and win. It was a great feeling, my first goal, and hopefully I can chip in with some more. I’m not much of a goal-scorer so it’s not something I’d have thought of. It’s one of the moments you’ll cherish for the rest of your life. I had a lot of family there, girlfriend, so it’s good to have them there to enjoy it.”

The full-back also praised Northern Ireland’s pressing and intensity, which helped them secure a valuable three points at Windsor Park. “Throughout the week we spoke about getting a lot of pressure high up the pitch, bringing the game to them,” he added. “We’re at home, we want to ask questions and work hard. We were able to do that. Michael gave us the gameplan and all we had to do was go out and do that.

“I thought we were excellent through the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved the three points. We were the better team, we brought the game to them. We probably could have had more on the night, we created a lot of chances. Hopefully it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Hume continued: “I said it before we played [Iceland in June], we have a good record at home. We want to keep that. This is home, where we play, we have to be hard to beat, work hard. I didn’t know we’d kept that many clean sheets at home but it’s great, we have to keep that going.”

