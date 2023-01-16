O'Nien was shown an early red card at the Stadium of Light on Saturday for a late challenge on Swansea City's Ollie Cooper - and it would prove to be a pivotal moment in the contest as the visitors went on to win 3-1.

The versatile defender has been in outstanding form over the festive period and cemented his place as a centre-half in Mowbray's XI, but will now miss the next three fixtures across all competitions.

Mowbray has spoken glowingly about O'Nien's application during his tenure and Wearside and says he believes the 28-year-old will use the period to reflect and improve his game.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

"Luke is a diamond of a kid, he's apologised to the dressing room there but he doesn't really need to," Mowbray said.

"At the end of the day, I'm the guy who fires them up to make sure they do both sides of the game. They have to believe in their talent and be brave and play with the ball how we want to play in possession, but then when you play against a team that is possession-based you have to show the other side of the game. You have to compete, tackle, press and push in so that we're better than them because we're doing both sides of the game better than them.

"I've no worries about Luke O'Nien," Mowbray added.

"He'll know, because he'll watch it back like he does with every single clip of every single game he plays.

"If you look at the laws of the game, it is about the intensity and the force of the challenge, and it was a pretty forceful challenge. If you don't make the ball then you're in trouble, as we've all seen today. I've got no worries at all about Luke O'Nien, and it's done now. He'll be more thoughtful next time round, I've no doubt."