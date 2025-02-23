The Sunderland teenager has been the subject of £12.5million transfer speculation ahead of the summer

Carlton Palmer has stated there’s “no way” Chris Rigg will leave Sunderland for £12.5million.

Italian giants Inter Milan are the latest side to have been credited with an interest in the Sunderland sensation with the Serie A club keen to wrap up a deal for the teenager. Rigg has emerged as a shining light for the Black Cats this season and has featured in 29 Championship matches so far, scoring four goals and assisting one more in the process.

According to reports from InterLive, Inter Milan are keen on the 17-year-old, and would ideally like to steal a march on their competitors by agreeing a transfer arrangement with Sunderland sooner rather than later. It is claimed that Rigg’s versatility appeals to Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, who believes the starlet is of a similar profile to former Lazio player Luis Alberto, now of Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Inter are reportedly ready to offer up to around £12.5million in an effort to lure him away from the Stadium of Light. Palmer, however, doesn’t believe Sunderland would accept such a low fee for the teenager but also added that his departure from the club is inevitable at some point given his talent and profile.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “They believe the Serie A giants are hoping to steal a march over English clubs and are preparing to offer in the region of £12.5million. There's no way he’ll be leaving Sunderland for £12.5million. Would a move to Italy suit him more than going to Man United or Arsenal, who have been linked with him?

“Of course, you want to play. You want to play football. The Italian switch would be interesting for him. You look at the likes of [Fikayo] Tomori, Tammy Abraham and [Ademola] Lookman, they've all had great success by moving to Italy.

“I mean, it's inevitable Chris Rigg will leave Sunderland because he's destined for big things in the game, but at his age, what you don't want to be doing is going to the likes of Arsenal and Man United and sitting on the bench, you've got to be playing football on a regular basis.

“So it'll be interesting to see. I know he loves being at Sunderland. And like I've said, I think they're way off the mark with the amount that they're looking at offering. So, it might be interesting. But, for me, right now, you stay where you are. You're 17 years of age. You're learning your trade. You're going to be in the play-offs this season, you could well be in the Premier League.

“I mean Sunderland would be looking for in the region, I would say, of £25-£30million. The teenager’s contributed four goals on one assist from 28 appearances in the Championship so far this season. He’s cemented himself as a key figure under Regis Le Bris. He's a very, very talented young man.

“But, you know, Inter Milan have been impressed by the 17-year-old, who hasn't been impressed by him? But obviously you dream of playing at Man United, you dream of playing at Arsenal, but you want to be playing regular football. So that's what he's got to keep on doing at the moment. I would say if he's going to move and they're going to sell him, it would be a great opportunity for him to go there.”