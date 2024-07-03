Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The goalkeeper has left Sunderland in a surprise move this summer

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan has penned a message to supporters after her exit from the club was confirmed.

Moan, an academy graduate, has developed into one of the Championship's best goalkeepers over the last 18 months and won the golden glove last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the WSL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, earlier this week, Sunderland announced the shock departure of Moan. It had been expected that she would be a key player again this season but the club announced on social media that Moan would be leaving upon the expiration of her contract.

Moan signed her first professional deal with the club last summer, which expired last night. It's understood that Moan was offered a new deal by the club on improved terms, but the 25-year-old has decided to pursue new opportunities. The goalkeeper is expected to be in demand after such a strong campaign last time out.

“Making the decision to leave your hometown club is never an easy one to make, especially when you feel you had no other choice,” the shot-stopper said on Facebook.

“I want to thank the coaches & staff who I met along the way at Sunderland, but most importantly the players who made my time there an absolute pleasure. I had a blast with you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And a big thank you to the fans who have supported me over the past 5 years, it never went unnoticed. Looking forward to what’s next,” Moan concluded on social media.