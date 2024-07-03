'No other choice' - Sunderland goalkeeper reacts after summer departure ahead of 2024-25 season
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan has penned a message to supporters after her exit from the club was confirmed.
Moan, an academy graduate, has developed into one of the Championship's best goalkeepers over the last 18 months and won the golden glove last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the WSL.
However, earlier this week, Sunderland announced the shock departure of Moan. It had been expected that she would be a key player again this season but the club announced on social media that Moan would be leaving upon the expiration of her contract.
Moan signed her first professional deal with the club last summer, which expired last night. It's understood that Moan was offered a new deal by the club on improved terms, but the 25-year-old has decided to pursue new opportunities. The goalkeeper is expected to be in demand after such a strong campaign last time out.
“Making the decision to leave your hometown club is never an easy one to make, especially when you feel you had no other choice,” the shot-stopper said on Facebook.
“I want to thank the coaches & staff who I met along the way at Sunderland, but most importantly the players who made my time there an absolute pleasure. I had a blast with you all.
“And a big thank you to the fans who have supported me over the past 5 years, it never went unnoticed. Looking forward to what’s next,” Moan concluded on social media.
Moan joins Mollie Rouse, Liz Ejupi and Faye Mullen in departing, with Rouse opting to take up a new opportunity in the USA
