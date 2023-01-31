Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their squad on the final day of the transfer window – with in and outgoings possible on Wearside.
Tony Mowbray’s side have been dealt significant injury setbacks over the last week, with captain Corry Evans likely to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Top scorer Ross Stewart also looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham.
Losing two key players has forced Sunderland to reassess their transfer plans and could lead to a busy final day of the window.
Here are nine potential deals to look out for:
2. POTENTIAL IN: Ellis Simms (Everton)
Sunderland have been monitoring Simms' situation at Everton since he was suddenly recalled by the Premier League club on the eve of the January window. The 22-year-old can only play for Everton or the Black Cats for the remainder of this season, yet the decision ultimately lies with the Toffees.
3. POTENTIAL OUT: Bailey Wright
There has been interest in the Australian defender who has made just six Championship starts this season. Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hinted he won't stand in the defender's way if Wright wants to move on, yet it is looking increasingly likely the centre-back will remain on Wearside.
4. POTENTIAL IN: Joe Anderson (Everton)
It emerged last week that Anderson, 21, had been granted permission to discuss terms with Sunderland after a bid was accepted by Everton. The central defender is expected to complete his move to Wearside today.
