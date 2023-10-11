Sunderland players who are into the final year of their contracts and their situations as things stand.
Sunderland have made a bright start to the 2023/24 season - yet the club will soon have to make some big decisions on some of their first-team and academy players.
The Black Cats have managed to secure long-term contracts for several of their key players in recent months, yet some members of the senior squad have entered the final year of their current deals.
There may also be interest from other clubs during the January transfer window.
Here are the senior Sunderland players and some of the club’s most highly-rated academy players who will be out of contract this summer:
1. Patrick Roberts
Following transfer interest from Southampton over the summer, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed the Black Cats have begun contract talks with the 26-year-old winger. Roberts has been a key player for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray in the Championship, yet it’s unclear if Southampton’s offer will make negotiations more challenging. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Alex Pritchard
Mowbray admitted before the end of the transfer window he expected Pritchard to leave the club. The 30-year-old playmaker did come back into Sunderland’s side before picking up a calf injury, yet it seems unlikely he’ll be offered a new deal before his contract expires at the end of the season. Photo: National World
3. Bradley Dack
Dack signed a one-year contract at the Stadium of Light when he joined the club in the summer, with a club option of an extra year. After two ACL injuries during his time at Blackburn, Sunderland will be assessing the 29-year-old’s contributions. Dack had made four league appearances, scoring once, before picking up a hamstring injury earlier this month. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Despite being sidelined with an ACL injury, Evans signed a new deal at Sunderland in February, which will run until next summer - with a club option of an extra year. With the 33-year-old set to be sidelined until the end of this year, it seems likely this will be his last season at the club following a lengthy setback. Photo: Frank Reid