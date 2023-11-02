Sunderland players who are into the final year of their contracts and their situations as things stand.
Sunderland are aiming to mount another top-six challenge in the Championship this season - yet the club will soon have to make some big decisions on some of their first-team and academy players.
The Black Cats have managed to secure long-term contracts for several of their key players in recent months, yet some members of the senior squad have entered the final year of their current deals.
There may also be interest from other clubs during the January transfer window.
Here are the senior Sunderland players and some of the club’s most highly-rated academy players who will be out of contract this summer:
1. Alex Pritchard
Mowbray admitted before the end of the transfer window he expected Pritchard to leave the club. The 30-year-old playmaker remained on Wearside and has made 12 Championship appearances this season, including four starts, yet it seems unlikely he’ll be offered a new deal before his contract expires at the end of the campaign. Photo: National World
2. Patrick Roberts
Roberts confirmed to The Echo last week that contract talks have begun over a new deal at Sunderland, with the club keen to retain the services of the 26-year-old. Still, a late offer from Southampton over the summer did show other appealing offers could emerge, with less than 12 months left on the winger’s current deal. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Bradley Dack
Dack signed a one-year contract at the Stadium of Light when he joined Sunderland in the summer, with a club option of an extra year. After two ACL injuries during his time at Blackburn, the Black Cats will be assessing the 29-year-old’s contributions closely this term. Dack had made five league appearances, scoring once, for Sunderland but was sidelined with a hamstring issue for most of last month. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Despite being sidelined with an ACL injury, Evans signed a new deal at Sunderland in February, which will run until next summer - with a club option of an extra year. With the 33-year-old set to be sidelined until at least the end of this year, it seems likely this will be his last season at the club following a lengthy setback. Photo: Frank Reid