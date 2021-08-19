The Black Cats still need to sign cover at full-back ahead of the August 31 deadline, with Denver Hume’s contract situation still unclear.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson may also look at bringing in more competition up front – despite the arrival of forward Nathan Broadhead on a loan deal from Everton.

Broadhead became the Wearsiders’ sixth signing of the summer earlier this week, following the arrivals of Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin and Frederik Alves on Wearside.

Johnson recently said the club are still exploring the possibility of permanent and loan deals, while leaving the door open for a possible departure, or two.

Here are nine Sunderland deals which could take place before the end of the month – including both in and outgoings.

1. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Nottingham Forest) - Potential In This one has been rumbling on for a while. Sunderland and Blackpool have both been strongly linked with Gabriel this summer, yet Forest would need cover before sanctioning a move.Reports have suggested Forest are targeting USA international defender Reggie Cannon. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Will Grigg - Potential Out Johnson left the door open for Grigg to depart last week and the striker hasn't featured in League One this season. The only problem is finding a suitor for the 30-year-old frontman. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) - Potential In Jebbison was at the Stadium of Light for a pre-season friendly against Hull and Sheffield United appear willing to let him leave on loan. Yet recent reports have suggested Sunderland have been but off by the loan fee for the 18-year-old striker. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Denver Hume - Potential Out Technically Hume is a free agent after his Sunderland contract expired at the end of last season. The defender is still receiving treatment for an injury at the Academy of Light but has turned down a new deal to stay on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales